Teenage cyclist, 16, taken to hospital after being hit by Vauxhall Corsa in Portsmouth

A YOUNG cyclist was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 11:21 am
Updated Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 11:21 am

The 16-year-old boy was travelling along Kingston Road yesterday evening when he was struck by a black Vauxhall Corsa.

He was injured in the crash, and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

The collision yesterday evening, on Kingston Road, involved two cyclists and a black Vauxhall Corsa. Picture: Google Street View.

Another rider, a 14-year-old boy, was also hurt in the collision and received pain to his leg.

Officers are investigating the circumstances behind what happened.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Police were called at 5.48pm yesterday evening following reports of a collision on Kingston Hill in Portsmouth, between a vehicle and two cyclists.

‘One of the cyclists, a 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth, suffered a minor injury and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

‘Kingston Road and New Road were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, but were re-opened a short while later.

‘No arrests were made, but enquires remain ongoing to ascertain exact circumstances of the incident.’