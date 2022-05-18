The 16-year-old boy was travelling along Kingston Road yesterday evening when he was struck by a black Vauxhall Corsa.

He was injured in the crash, and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision yesterday evening, on Kingston Road, involved two cyclists and a black Vauxhall Corsa. Picture: Google Street View.

Another rider, a 14-year-old boy, was also hurt in the collision and received pain to his leg.

Officers are investigating the circumstances behind what happened.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Police were called at 5.48pm yesterday evening following reports of a collision on Kingston Hill in Portsmouth, between a vehicle and two cyclists.

SEE ALSO: Police stop illegal moped travelling at 20mph on M27 and M3 in Hampshire

‘One of the cyclists, a 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth, suffered a minor injury and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

‘Kingston Road and New Road were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, but were re-opened a short while later.