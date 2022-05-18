Police received ‘multiple calls’ regarding the bike, which was first seen on the M27.

It was later found on the M3, near Winchester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers found the rider had committed numerous offences, as well as travelling on a vehicle that is prohibited on motorways.

The bike only had 49cc worth of power.

A statement from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Multiple calls reporting a moped on the M27.

‘It was located on the M3 near Winchester travelling at 20mph.

The rider of the moped was found to have committed numerous offences. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

‘The rider was found to have no insurance, no licence, carrying a pillion passenger, travelling on a prohibited vehicle on motorway (49cc), no L plate, and no tax.

‘Rider reported to court, and bike seized.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Officers received 'multiple calls' regarding the moped, seen travelling on the M27 and M3. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.