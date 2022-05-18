Police received ‘multiple calls’ regarding the bike, which was first seen on the M27.
It was later found on the M3, near Winchester.
Officers found the rider had committed numerous offences, as well as travelling on a vehicle that is prohibited on motorways.
The bike only had 49cc worth of power.
A statement from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Multiple calls reporting a moped on the M27.
‘It was located on the M3 near Winchester travelling at 20mph.
‘The rider was found to have no insurance, no licence, carrying a pillion passenger, travelling on a prohibited vehicle on motorway (49cc), no L plate, and no tax.
‘Rider reported to court, and bike seized.’
