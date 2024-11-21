Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenager has appeared in court with two others arrested after a suspected stabbing at Havant railway station on Sunday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Café Local at Havant Railway Station, Havant; was rated a 5 on June 26.

A manhunt to catch those behind the serious attack around 5pm that left a person with possible life changing injuries has now led to a 17-year-old appearing in court.

The boy was charged with wounding with intent and appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today and has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at Portsmouth Youth Court on Tuesday 26 November. Two other teenagers were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Havant station shortly before 5pm on Sunday 17 November following reports of a serious assault. Paramedics also attended, and a person was taken to hospital with life changing injuries that are consistent with stabbing.”

Det sgt Garry Knight said: “While we believe this to be an isolated incident the public will continue to see an increase in high visibility patrols in the areas and across the network.

“Our detectives and officers continue to work with colleagues at Hampshire Police to provide reassurance to the local community.”