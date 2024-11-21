Teenager in court and two others arrested over suspected stabbing at Havant railway station
A manhunt to catch those behind the serious attack around 5pm that left a person with possible life changing injuries has now led to a 17-year-old appearing in court.
The boy was charged with wounding with intent and appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today and has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at Portsmouth Youth Court on Tuesday 26 November. Two other teenagers were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and have been bailed pending further enquiries.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Havant station shortly before 5pm on Sunday 17 November following reports of a serious assault. Paramedics also attended, and a person was taken to hospital with life changing injuries that are consistent with stabbing.”
Det sgt Garry Knight said: “While we believe this to be an isolated incident the public will continue to see an increase in high visibility patrols in the areas and across the network.
“Our detectives and officers continue to work with colleagues at Hampshire Police to provide reassurance to the local community.”