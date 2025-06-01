Car overturns in quiet Cosham road to the bemusement of locals - police look into circumstances

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Jun 2025, 16:35 BST

A car overturned on a quiet Cosham road this morning to the bemusement of locals.

Pictures circulated on social media showing a silver car lying on its roof in Wootton Road on Sunday, June 1. Many people commented on the pictures wondering how it happened on a one way road off of Cosham High Street.

The car overturned on Wootton Street in Cosham at 8.34am on Sunday, June 1. | Anonymous

Police were at the scene this morning and are continuing to make enquiries as to how the incident happened.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 8:34am today to reports of a single vehicle collision on Vectis Way in Portsmouth. The driver of the vehicle reported minor injuries.

“Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances.”

Related topics:Traffic
