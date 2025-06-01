A car overturned on a quiet Cosham road this morning to the bemusement of locals.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures circulated on social media showing a silver car lying on its roof in Wootton Road on Sunday, June 1. Many people commented on the pictures wondering how it happened on a one way road off of Cosham High Street.

The car overturned on Wootton Street in Cosham at 8.34am on Sunday, June 1. | Anonymous

Police were at the scene this morning and are continuing to make enquiries as to how the incident happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 8:34am today to reports of a single vehicle collision on Vectis Way in Portsmouth. The driver of the vehicle reported minor injuries.

“Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances.”