Car overturns in quiet Cosham road to the bemusement of locals - police look into circumstances
Pictures circulated on social media showing a silver car lying on its roof in Wootton Road on Sunday, June 1. Many people commented on the pictures wondering how it happened on a one way road off of Cosham High Street.
Police were at the scene this morning and are continuing to make enquiries as to how the incident happened.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 8:34am today to reports of a single vehicle collision on Vectis Way in Portsmouth. The driver of the vehicle reported minor injuries.
“Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances.”