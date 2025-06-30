'Large amount of knives’ were seized by Portsmouth police as Ninja Sword surrender scheme is also launched
The ‘large amount of knives’ were seized by Portsmouth officers in the Central Southsea area and have been disposed of, as officers continue to promote its Knife Surrender Bins where knives can be disposed of with no questions asked.
It comes as concerns continue about knife-crime in the city following a number of recent incidents including a stabbing in Southsea in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday) as well as in Kingston Park last week.
It also coincides with the ninja-style swords surrender scheme running throughout July, to help take the deadly weapons off the streets before a ban on them comes into force.
Inspector Mike Minnock, tactical lead for knife crime in Hampshire said: “Much like the zombie knives and machetes surrender scheme last year, we will be taking similar steps this time to make the most of this opportunity.
“Reassuringly we don’t see a lot of ninja swords often being used for criminality in our communities but this ban from the government is an opportunity to reduce knife enabled crime, which will help us in our work tackling knife crime.”
The new legislation aims to close a loophole surrounding the possession of certain bladed weapons and will help in prosecuting those who use them to cause harm. The amnesty allows current owners of these items to hand them in without facing any action.
"When it comes to items like ninja swords, like zombie knives, where it is clear there is no conceivable reason to have these items beyond criminal intent, it is right that these items are seized,” Inspector Minnock added.
Find out about The News’ free emails - sign up and enjoy the day’s headlines delivered to your inbox
The force is asking anyone who owns a ninja-style sword to check the Home Office guidance to see if it fits the criteria set out. A claim form must then be downloaded and filled out, to be handed over to the police at one of the front counters when surrendering the sword.
People handing in these weapons can apply for £5 compensation or greater amounts if they can prove the weapon’s worth. The weapons can be handed in at the front counters police stations, or deposited in the knife bins.
Knife Surrender Bins are installed at police stations for safe, anonymous disposal of knives and banned weapons (no questions asked).
You can dispose of them at:
- Portsmouth Central Police Station
- Eastern Hampshire Police Investigation Centre (Portsmouth)
- Havant
- Gosport
- Fareham
- Waterlooville
- Winchester
- Southampton
- Andover
- Basingstoke
- Aldershot
- Park Gate
- Lymington
- Newport
- Portswood