A large number of knives have been seized in Portsmouth as police also launch a month-long scheme to encourage people to surrender ninja-style swords.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘large amount of knives’ were seized by Portsmouth officers in the Central Southsea area and have been disposed of, as officers continue to promote its Knife Surrender Bins where knives can be disposed of with no questions asked.

It comes as concerns continue about knife-crime in the city following a number of recent incidents including a stabbing in Southsea in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday) as well as in Kingston Park last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knives surrendered in Portsmouth | Hampshire Police

It also coincides with the ninja-style swords surrender scheme running throughout July, to help take the deadly weapons off the streets before a ban on them comes into force.

Inspector Mike Minnock, tactical lead for knife crime in Hampshire said: “Much like the zombie knives and machetes surrender scheme last year, we will be taking similar steps this time to make the most of this opportunity.

“Reassuringly we don’t see a lot of ninja swords often being used for criminality in our communities but this ban from the government is an opportunity to reduce knife enabled crime, which will help us in our work tackling knife crime.”

The new legislation aims to close a loophole surrounding the possession of certain bladed weapons and will help in prosecuting those who use them to cause harm. The amnesty allows current owners of these items to hand them in without facing any action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When it comes to items like ninja swords, like zombie knives, where it is clear there is no conceivable reason to have these items beyond criminal intent, it is right that these items are seized,” Inspector Minnock added.

Surrender bin being emptied | Hampshire Police

The force is asking anyone who owns a ninja-style sword to check the Home Office guidance to see if it fits the criteria set out. A claim form must then be downloaded and filled out, to be handed over to the police at one of the front counters when surrendering the sword.

People handing in these weapons can apply for £5 compensation or greater amounts if they can prove the weapon’s worth. The weapons can be handed in at the front counters police stations, or deposited in the knife bins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knife Surrender Bins are installed at police stations for safe, anonymous disposal of knives and banned weapons (no questions asked).

You can dispose of them at:

Portsmouth Central Police Station

Eastern Hampshire Police Investigation Centre (Portsmouth)

Havant

Gosport

Fareham

Waterlooville

Winchester

Southampton

Andover

Basingstoke

Aldershot

Park Gate

Lymington

Newport

Portswood

From August 1, 2025, anyone found in possession of a ninja sword fitting the criteria, even in a private address, could face up to six months in prison, potentially increasing to two years under Government plans.