Thief released from prison by mistake is caught after Hampshire-wide search

Colin Golding, 25, was awaiting sentencing for a series of cash machine thefts and burglaries between April 2019 and January 2020.

He had pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal and conspiring to cause explosions relating to cash machines.

has been caught.

Now, Hampshire Constabulary has revealed the thief has been caught and is back in custody.

A police spokesman for the force said: ‘You may remember that we recently asked for your help to find a 25-year-old man who was awaiting sentencing for a series of ATM thefts and burglaries across Hampshire, Thames Valley and Dorset.

‘Officers were looking for him after we were made aware that his release from prison had been ordered in error.

‘We can now confirm that a 25-year-old man, from Aldershot, was arrested during the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, September 8) and remains in custody.’

Golding, of Aldershot, has admitted to carrying out cash machine raids across Hampshire, which included:

- Tesco in Lavender Road, Waterlooville, on August 14

- HSBC, Park Gate, on August 27.

- Co-op store, Stubbington, on September 9.

- Santander, Petersfield, on August 25

