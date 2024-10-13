Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thief has threatened a man in his home with a crowbar during a scary burglary in Southsea.

At some time between 9:45am and 10am on Wednesday, October 9 an offender forced entry to an address in Redwing Court, Southsea. Once inside the address the offender found the victim, a man aged in his 50s, sat in the living room. He demanded he hand over his jewellery and grabbed at him.

The victim tried to stop him by hitting him with a bottle, and the offender then swung a crowbar at the victim, which fortunately missed.

The thief then fled the address with the stolen property and thankfully, the victim did not suffer any injuries.

The man police want to speak to is described as white, aged around 40, 5ft 8ins and of average build. He was wearing a blue parker jacket with a fur lining around the hood, black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the legs, and black gloves.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who lives in the area or who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident.

“Do you have CCTV at your address, or do you have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle? If you think you saw something that could be connected to this incident, or have caught any relevant footage, please contact us as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information should contact us online or on 101 quoting 44240438501.”