Thieves steal KTM and Husqvarna dirt bikes from Whiteley shed as men seen wheeling vehicles away
The theft took place at an address in Dumas Drive, Whiteley, last Tuesday (May 7). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary reports CCTV footage on the night shows four people pushing the motor vehicles along Milne Road, towards Colebridge Drive.
It is not known where they went afterwards. Police said a small silver hatchback car was also seen following the group at this time. “It is believed the four people are all men, they were wearing dark clothing and had hoods up,” the force added.
“One of the group was walking with a distinctive limp. We have been conducting enquiries to try and establish who the four people are and to locate the bikes.” One of the bikes is an orange KTM with the words MMX Racing and the number 67 on the side.
The registration number ends HYR. Another vehicle is an orange and navy Husqvarna dirt bike, with two others being children’s sized and coloured black and green. Police said the KTM bike has been seen in Studland Close, in the Redbridge area of Southampton, since being stolen.
“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who can help our enquiries,” they added. “In particular, anyone with information about who the four people are, any details of the car, or anyone who knows where the dirt bikes are.”
Anyone who wishes to submit a report is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240191873. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.