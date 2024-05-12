Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four dirt bikes have been stolen from a shed with criminals seen wheeling the vehicles away.

The theft took place at an address in Dumas Drive, Whiteley, last Tuesday (May 7). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary reports CCTV footage on the night shows four people pushing the motor vehicles along Milne Road, towards Colebridge Drive.

It is not known where they went afterwards. Police said a small silver hatchback car was also seen following the group at this time. “It is believed the four people are all men, they were wearing dark clothing and had hoods up,” the force added.

Four dirt bikes have been stolen from a shed in Whiteley, with one of them being seen in the Southampton area following the theft. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

One of the bikes, the orange KTM, was seen in the Southampton area. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

“One of the group was walking with a distinctive limp. We have been conducting enquiries to try and establish who the four people are and to locate the bikes.” One of the bikes is an orange KTM with the words MMX Racing and the number 67 on the side.

The registration number ends HYR. Another vehicle is an orange and navy Husqvarna dirt bike, with two others being children’s sized and coloured black and green. Police said the KTM bike has been seen in Studland Close, in the Redbridge area of Southampton, since being stolen.

“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who can help our enquiries,” they added. “In particular, anyone with information about who the four people are, any details of the car, or anyone who knows where the dirt bikes are.”