Three people have been arrested following a theft on a convenience store in Portsmouth which saw them try to forcibly gain re-entry to take more goods.

Police have confirmed that three people have been arrested after staff at a One-Stop in Allaway Avenue alerted them to a theft in progress on Thursday, May 30. Members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team, as well as an Armed Response Unit, attended as the suspects were trying to force there way back into the store to take more goods.

Portsmouth police posted on Facebook: “This afternoon, Officers from the Cosham & Paulsgrove Neighbourhood Policing Team, assisted by colleagues from our District Policing Team and our Armed Response Unit, have successfully detained two males and a female following a theft at the One-Stop Convenience Store in Allaway Avenue.

“Officers responded to a personal attack alarm, which was activated within the One-Stop shop. Staff stated three Suspects had entered the store, stolen items and were attempting to force entry back into the store in order to steal more.

“Upon arrival at the store, the Suspects fled the scene on pushbikes, heading east along Allaway, towards Cosham. Despite their pedal power, they were unable to outrun the speed of our Radio’s as pursuing officers were able to co-ordinate with the help of Portsmouth City Council CCTV operators in order to track down the Suspects.

“All three suspects were arrested on suspicion of theft and our checks have revealed that one of the males was also outstanding for other serious offences.”