Police have released an image of two men connected to the aggressive behaviour.

Between 9pm and 10pm at night, on August 31, there were two separate incidents where victims were threatened in Stocks Lane, Chichester.

Sussex police have released an image of two men connected to the robberies. Three children were threatened with being stabbed. Picture: Sussex police.

The first child was robbed of his coat near a bus stop at roughly 9.15pm.

Two others were also accosted, with the yobs taking their two vapes, a phone, and a bank card.

Sussex police report no knife was said to have been physically seen by the victims.

One boy, 16, was detained in connection to the robbery.

A statement from Sussex police said: ‘In both incidents, the victims were approached by three boys. No knife was said to have been physically seen by the victims.

‘Officers attended the scene and later found a 16-year-old boy outside the Co-Op store in Bracklesham that matched a description provided by the victims.

‘He was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

‘He has since been released on conditional bail until September 29.

‘As part of the ongoing investigation, anyone who knows the identities of these boys, or has any other information relevant to the robberies, is asked to report online, or call 101 quoting serial 1429 of 31/08.’

