Three people killed in Isle of Wight helicopter crash died of “multiple injuries”, inquest told
Captain Simon Hewitt died alongside horseriding instructor Justyna Czoska, 52, and her partner, Wojciech Kowalkowski, 49, when the Robinson R44 II helicopter came down in a field near the A3020 Shanklin Road on August 25 during a flying lesson.
The fourth person in the helicopter, a man aged in his 30s, was airlifted to hospital in Southampton.
A hearing at the Isle of Wight Coroner’s Court in Newport, held to open inquests into the three deaths, was told that all three died of multiple injuries, according to a court official. Coroner Caroline Sumeray adjourned the inquest for a further hearing to be held on March 5 2026.
A statement from operators of the helicopter involved in the accident, Northumbria Helicopters, based at Newcastle International Airport, has previously urged for “restraint” over “speculative statements”.
It said: “At this stage, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has only just commenced their investigation.
“It is therefore both premature and inappropriate to speculate on the causes of this tragedy.”
Hampshire Constabulary said it was investigating the crash alongside the AAIB and the coroner.