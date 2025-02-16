A Tesco Express has been shoplifted after two men pinched tobacco, vapes and cigarettes.

The police were called shortly after 9pm on Thursday, February 13 to a report that two men had entered the Tesco Express store on Thornhill Park Road and stole cigarettes, tobacco and vapes.

Nobody was injured as a result of the shoplifting incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The police have been carrying out enquiries into this incident and as part of the investigation they are now turning to the public for help. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw two men in the area, matching the below descriptions:

The first man is described as white, of medium build and he was seen wearing a black, short, puffer style coat, navy tracksuit bottoms with a small white logo on the left trouser leg, black trainers, one fingerless grey glove and one normal black glove, and a balaclava.

The second man is described as white and he is of a slim build. He was seen wearing a black baseball cap, a camo coloured mask, a black and grey Adidas zipped top, black Nike trousers, black trainers and black gloves. He was also carrying a Nike gym style duffle bag, and a yellow bag.

Were you in the vicinity of the Tesco Express store on Thornhill Park Road at around 9pm on Thursday night? Did you see two men acting suspiciously, or running away from the scene?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44250068275.