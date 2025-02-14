Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed after causing a ‘tragic’ head on crash that resulted in the death of a 68-year-old.

Max Anderson lost control of his BMW after overtaking a bus in Kennel Road near Goodwood. As a result, he caused a head on crash with another vehicle and the victim, Donald Sutherland, 68, from Bognor, was taken to hospital, and tragically died five days later.

Max Anderson was sentenced to six years in prison, and was disqualified from driving for nine years, after causing a head on fatal collision. | Chichester Police

Anderson tested positive for the chemical breakdown of cocaine in his system. Sussex Police is now sharing the details of the case because drink and drug driving is one of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

Anderson, 30, of Priors Acre, Boxgrove, near Chichester, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on January 24 where he admitted to causing death by driving dangerously.

Detective Constable Dave Symonds, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Anderson lost control and caused a fatal collision on our roads. This is a tragic case for all parties involved that has been linked to the consumption of drugs and alcohol.

"It is a stark reminder of the potential consequences of drug driving and the impact it has on so many lives and reinforces why police seek to stamp out drink and drug driving so robustly. I would like to thank the victim's family for their patience and understanding whilst this investigation was carried out.”

The court heard how Anderson’s vehicle had gone past a bus in the single lane traffic, but then lost control. He then skidded to the wrong side of the road and struck a road sign and embankment, before causing the head-on collision.

Records showed Anderson had been advised not to drive because of his previous drug taking and, at interview, he claimed he was a patient driver and was not showing off.

He tested positive for 79 microgrammes (uhg) of benzoylecgonine (a chemical breakdown of cocaine) per litre of blood in his body. The legal limit is 50uhg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood.

Anderson could not account for why the drugs were in his body.

He was sentenced to six years in prison, and was disqualified from driving for nine years, with a requirement to apply for and to take an extended retest before he would be allowed to drive.