Trial date set after man accused of raping woman in Greetham Street pleads not guilty

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2025, 10:27 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 10:28 BST
A 26-year-old is facing trial after being accused of raping a woman at the end of June following a police investigation.

Waleed Alharbi, of Greetham Street in Portsmouth appeared at Winchester Crown Court yesterday (August 6) after being charged with raping a woman in her 30s.

Officers previously said they received reports that a woman had been raped at an address in Greetham Street in the early hours of Saturday, June 28.

During yesterday’s hearing, Alharbi entered a not guilty plea resulting in a trial which has been set for November 17 at Winchester Crown Court.

