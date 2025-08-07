Trial date set after man accused of raping woman in Greetham Street pleads not guilty
A 26-year-old is facing trial after being accused of raping a woman at the end of June following a police investigation.
Waleed Alharbi, of Greetham Street in Portsmouth appeared at Winchester Crown Court yesterday (August 6) after being charged with raping a woman in her 30s.
Officers previously said they received reports that a woman had been raped at an address in Greetham Street in the early hours of Saturday, June 28.
During yesterday’s hearing, Alharbi entered a not guilty plea resulting in a trial which has been set for November 17 at Winchester Crown Court.