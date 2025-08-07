A 26-year-old is facing trial after being accused of raping a woman at the end of June following a police investigation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waleed Alharbi, of Greetham Street in Portsmouth appeared at Winchester Crown Court yesterday (August 6) after being charged with raping a woman in her 30s.

Officers previously said they received reports that a woman had been raped at an address in Greetham Street in the early hours of Saturday, June 28.

During yesterday’s hearing, Alharbi entered a not guilty plea resulting in a trial which has been set for November 17 at Winchester Crown Court.