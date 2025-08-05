Man charged with rape after attack in Portsmouth
Waleed Alharbi, 26, of Greetham Street, has been charged after reports that a woman in her 30s was raped in the early hours of Saturday, June 28.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “A man has been charged with the rape of a woman in Portsmouth.
“We received a report that in the early hours of Saturday 28 June, a woman in her 30s had been raped at an address on Greetham Street in Portsmouth. The woman is currently being supported by police.”
Alharbi has been remanded to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday, August 6.