Family pay tribute to "loving" son and brother who died in Portchester collision
Ethan Wilkie, 16, from Portsmouth was described as “loving” and “full of life” by his family who released a tribute to him following his death after a collision on Tuesday, August 13. Emergency services attended the scene at the junction of Portsdown Hill Road, Portchester Lane and Skew Road which involved a silver Honda Jazz and Ethan who was on a bicycle.
Ethan suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he later died. His family have now made the following tribute: “Ethan was a loving, full of life character who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
“His infectious personality touched everyone he met. He had his whole life ahead of him and was taken from us far too soon. He was a much loved son and big brother who will be greatly missed by us all.
“We love you so much Ethan, until we meet again.”
Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision and are asking anyone that may have dash cam footage to come forward. They are asking anyone with information to contact 101, quoting the reference number 44240347160. Information can also be provided to the Hampshire police website.
Alternatively, you can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website