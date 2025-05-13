The family of a ‘much loved’ elderly couple who died in a fatal house fire are asking for people with information to come forward.

Police were called at 4am on Monday, April 14, to reports of a fire at a house in Heron Close, Alton.

Firefighters and police attended but Stan, 91, and Roma Rickman, 88, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Stan and Roma Rickman were pronounced dead at the scene | Issued by Hampshire Constabulary

Stan and Roma’s family have paid tribute to them. They said: “Stan and Roma were much loved parents and grandparents who were kind and generous and would do anything for anyone.

“They will be greatly missed, but their memory will live on through their family and many friends.

“The family wish to thank the emergency services for their actions and support through this difficult time.

As part of the ongoing police investigation into the circumstances of the fire, a 16-year-old boy from Alton, a 15-year-old boy from Bordon and a 15-year-old boy from Alton have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They have all been released from police custody on conditional bail for further enquiries to continue.

The police are appealing for information that could assist the investigation. This includes any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell camera footage from the area at the time, please report this to the police.