Tributes paid to 'much loved', 'kind' and 'generous' elderly couple who died in fatal house fire - appeal launched
Police were called at 4am on Monday, April 14, to reports of a fire at a house in Heron Close, Alton.
Firefighters and police attended but Stan, 91, and Roma Rickman, 88, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Stan and Roma’s family have paid tribute to them. They said: “Stan and Roma were much loved parents and grandparents who were kind and generous and would do anything for anyone.
“The family are extremely saddened that they were taken from us too early and that we were unable to share their last years with them.
“They will be greatly missed, but their memory will live on through their family and many friends.
“The family wish to thank the emergency services for their actions and support through this difficult time.
“We reach out to anyone who has any information relating to Stan and Roma’s passing, as it would greatly help us come to terms with our devastating loss.”
As part of the ongoing police investigation into the circumstances of the fire, a 16-year-old boy from Alton, a 15-year-old boy from Bordon and a 15-year-old boy from Alton have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
They have all been released from police custody on conditional bail for further enquiries to continue.
The police are appealing for information that could assist the investigation. This includes any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell camera footage from the area at the time, please report this to the police.