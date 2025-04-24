Two 15-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of murder after elderly couple die in fatal Alton house fire
Officers investigating the deaths of Stan Rickman, 91, and Roma Rickman, 88, in Alton have made two more arrests.
The police received reports of a house fire at 4am on Monday, April 14 at a property in Heron Close, Alton. Emergency services attended the house but Stan and Roma were pronounced dead at a scene sparking a police and fire investigation.
Two 15-year-old boys, one from Bordon and one from Alton, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
They have both been bailed with conditions whilst enquiries continues and a 16-year-old boy, from Alton, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail with conditions.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Danielle Daltrey said: “Investigating this incident remains a top priority and we are continuing our work to establish the circumstances.
“We would still like to speak to anyone who may have information which could assist our investigation.
“Did you witness anyone behaving suspiciously in the area between midnight and 5am on 14 April? Do you have any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which may show anyone behaving suspiciously in the area around this time?
“If you have any information which could assist, please report this to us.”
You can also contact the Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form. Click here for more information.