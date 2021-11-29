Tributes paid to 'very much loved' fiance and step dad, 54, hit by lorry while cycling in Hampshire
THE family of a cyclist who died after being hit by a lorry in Hampshire have paid tribute to their ‘very much loved’ fiancé and step-dad.
Lee Early, 54, of Gover Road, Southampton, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision on November 11.
Officers were called to the incident at 6.07am in Western Avenue, Southampton.
In a police issued statement, his family said: ‘Lee was a very much loved fiancé, step dad, brother, uncle and great uncle who has sadly been taken away from us all in the most tragic way.
‘He will be forever loved and stay forever in our hearts.’
A 28-year-old man from Dudley was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.
Hampshire police are continuing to appeal for witnesses of this incident.
People who were in the area at the time, or have dash cam footage of the incident, are advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44210452604, or report it online.