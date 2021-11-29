Lee Early, 54, of Gover Road, Southampton, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision on November 11.

Officers were called to the incident at 6.07am in Western Avenue, Southampton.

Lee Early, 54, was described as 'a very much loved fiance, step dad, brother, uncle and great uncle' in a tribute by his family. Picture: Hampshire police

In a police issued statement, his family said: ‘Lee was a very much loved fiancé, step dad, brother, uncle and great uncle who has sadly been taken away from us all in the most tragic way.

‘He will be forever loved and stay forever in our hearts.’

A 28-year-old man from Dudley was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

Hampshire police are continuing to appeal for witnesses of this incident.

People who were in the area at the time, or have dash cam footage of the incident, are advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44210452604, or report it online.

