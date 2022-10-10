They accepted a government pay offer to end industrial action this morning.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) announced the results of the ballot after members voted last week.

Barristers gather outside Parliament in support of industrial action by the Criminal Bar Association (CBA), in London on September 6, 2022. Picture: Adrian DENNIS / AFP.

In a statement on Twitter, the body confirmed they accepted the government proposal, with 57 per cent accepting, and will end strike action from 6pm this evening.

The vote came after the CBA held talks with justice secretary Brandon Lewis.

He proposed further reforms to Government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said the offer represents ‘further investment of £54 million in the criminal bar and solicitors’.

Barristers will be able to accept new instructions on cases from 6pm, when the strike action ends, and will be back in court from Tuesday.

Mr Lewis said: ‘My priority in these first few weeks as Lord Chancellor has been to end CBA strike action and reduce delays for victims, and I’m glad that barristers have now agreed to return to work.

‘This breakthrough is a result of coming together and restarting what I hope to be a constructive relationship as we work to drive down the backlog and ensure victims see justice done sooner.’

Some 2,605 criminal barristers took part in the ballot, which asked if they accepted the Government’s offer and voted to suspend action, with 1,488 (56.74 per cent) voting yes and 1,117 (43.26 per cent) voting no, the CBA said.

The body added: ‘The Criminal Bar Association has a long history of respecting and unifying around the majority vote.

‘The criminal justice system remains chronically underfunded.

‘As a democratic organisation, we take our mandate from you.

‘Your engagement has been overwhelming and we know that you remain committed to achieve a strong, sustainable, independent criminal bar for the future.’

Barristers had been taking part in a continuous walkout after a row with the Government over fees and conditions intensified.

There had been anger that a planned 15 per cent fee rise barristers would receive – an extra £7,000 a year – would only apply to new cases.

The MoJ said it will now apply to the ‘vast majority of cases currently in the crown court’.

