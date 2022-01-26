Two men arrested after 21-year-old assaulted and left with facial injuries in Portsmouth

Police are investigating the incident where the man was assaulted on Stanhope Road in the early hours of Sunday.

It was reported that two men approached another group at 5am and attacked one of them.

Officers believe they then drove off in a van – one of them was carrying a weapon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported to Hampshire police that a 21-year-old man was assaulted in Stanhope Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victim suffered facial injuries and attended hospital for treatment.

Hampshire police have arrested both a 51-year-old man and a 35-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of offensive weapon in a public place.

Both of them were questioned and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses following the assault.

They would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident take place, or saw a man in the area carrying a weapon last Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44220030038.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron