Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of a woman’s body in Portsmouth.

Police have confirmed that 32 year-old Samantha Murphy was found at a house on Wadham Road after officers were called to the property at 7.37am yesterday morning (June 5). Her family have been informed and are being supported by officers, a police statement said.

As part of the investigation, a 32 year-old man from Petersfield and a 32 year-old man from Havant have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody at this time.

Samantha Murphy | via Hants Police / family

District Commander, Chief Inspector Fifi Gulam-Husen said: “We understand that this is a concerning incident for the local community and specialist officers are working as a priority to establish the full circumstances.

“The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out regular patrols in the area and anyone with questions or concerns can speak to these uniformed officers”.

Police have also launched an appeal to find a gold suitcase which they think will be helpful to the investigation and officers believe could be in the Portsmouth area.

“(Officers) are keen to locate this suitcase, as it may assist with the investigation, and ask that anyone with any information please call 101 quoting reference number 44250245282,” a police statement said.

“Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/. You can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”