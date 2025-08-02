Two men have been arrested after disrupting a peaceful protest in Portsmouth last night.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign group were protesting outside Labour MP Amanda Martin’s office on Friday, August 1. They were then reportedly confronted by a group of people who were drinking at the Golden Hind across the road.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of assault while the other has been arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage. Police officers turned up in their numbers after the incident was reported to them as they separated the groups and closed off the entrance to Battenburg Avenue.

Police try to calm the situation down. | contributed

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “At 6.05pm on Friday, August 1 officers were made aware of members of the public approaching a peaceful protest on Copnor Road, Portsmouth.

“A 33-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“A 28-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.”

Both men remain in police custody at this time.