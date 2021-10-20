Officers are in Tangier Road in Portsmouth with scenes of crimes officers seen removing evidence bags.

Police were called just after 11pm last night after a man was reportedly stabbed in the hand outside an address.

Search teams are combing an area next to the children’s home opposite Portsmouth College. The home is not thought to be involved in the incident.

Police in Baffins. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

A cordon is in place next to the home, with police vehicles parked opposite.

A spokeswoman told The News: ‘Officers attended and arrested a 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Portsmouth, on suspicion of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent. They both remain in police custody at this time.

‘We would like to reassure the local community that all parties involved are believed to be known to each other and we don’t believe there to be any wider risk to the public at the current time.

‘Officers remain at the scene today conducting enquiries. Please do come and speak to them if you have any concerns or questions.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron