Two Portsmouth men arrested after violent robbers steal £1,000 worth of jewellery and attack worker at Southsea Clock Shop
TWO men have been arrested after violent robbers stole jewellery and attacked a shop worker in Portsmouth.
Thieves entered the Clock Shop, in Highland Road, Southsea, assaulted a staff member and took an estimated £1,000 worth of jewellery.
The man, aged in his 50s, suffered multiple injuries to his arms, ankle, head, hands, back and ribs.
Officers found the victim after being called to the scene at 10.51am, on December 15.
The man was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
Police reported at the time that a car, thought to be connected with the robbery as a getaway vehicle, was burned out on Goodwood Road, Southsea, with the occupants fleeing the scene.
Two men, aged 38 and 36, both from Portsmouth, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
They have been released under investigation while enquiries by Hampshire police continue.