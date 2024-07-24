Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men were arrested for drug offences and left seriously injured when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree when trying to escape police.

Traffic cops attempted to stop the suspicious vehicle on Bournemouth Road, Chandlers Ford, around 11pm on Monday 22 July. But the car sped off before it was found a short time later having hit a tree on Hursley Road.

A police statement said: “The driver and passenger suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment where they remain at this time. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a quantity of money and drugs, and both men have also been arrested.”

