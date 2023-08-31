The pair were also seen injecting themselves with an unknown substance in Mill Road, Fareham. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said they informed about the behaviour earlier this month.

Both men have been barred from the Gillies Road area. He said: “We were called at about 4pm on August 12 to a report of two males defecating in an alleyway off Mill Road in Fareham and using needles to inject themselves with a substance.

"A 29-year-old man and 46-year-old man, both from Fareham, were handed Community Protection Notices, excluding them from The Gillies area and surrounding roads.” Fareham Police reported on Facebook that officers are working with partners to solve the issue of anti-social behaviour and drug-taking in the area.

The force added that more proactive patrols will be organised throughout the day and night – stretching beyond the Gillies area to other residential streets. They are also seeking funding for more security cameras to deter people from committing such behaviour.

Fareham Police said they will also work alongside their partners to support rough sleepers to get the addiction support they need and get them into accommodation so they’re not left on the streets. Areas used as camp sites will be cleared.

The force added they are committed to tackling anti-social behaviour. They said: “Our team are listening to you and working with the community we will continue to ensure that The Gillies is an open space everyone can enjoy.”