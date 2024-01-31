Two men in court over alleged knife and hammer Fareham home invasion attack

As reported, police were called at 4.33pm on 25 January to reports a man in his 30s received injuries to his face and chest during an assault at an address in Longfield Avenue, Fareham, in which it’s alleged a knife and a hammer were used.

The injuries required hospital treatment but are not life-threatening. It’s also alleged that the men stole more than £5,000 in cash from the address during this incident. Following police enquiries, 27-year-old Colin Wood and 21-year-old Kye Markley, both of Gosport Road in Fareham, were charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and theft in a dwelling. Markley was also charged with five counts of theft from a shop relating to incidents in Fareham between December, 20, 2023 and January, 24, 2024.