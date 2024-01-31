News you can trust since 1877
Two men in court over alleged knife and hammer Fareham home invasion attack

Two men have appeared in court following an alleged knife and hammer home invasion attack that left a man injured.

By Steve Deeks
Published 31st Jan 2024, 15:05 GMT
As reported, police were called at 4.33pm on 25 January to reports a man in his 30s received injuries to his face and chest during an assault at an address in Longfield Avenue, Fareham, in which it’s alleged a knife and a hammer were used.

The injuries required hospital treatment but are not life-threatening. It’s also alleged that the men stole more than £5,000 in cash from the address during this incident. Following police enquiries, 27-year-old Colin Wood and 21-year-old Kye Markley, both of Gosport Road in Fareham, were charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and theft in a dwelling. Markley was also charged with five counts of theft from a shop relating to incidents in Fareham between December, 20, 2023 and January, 24, 2024.

Both men were remanded in custody and have now appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. Neither of the defendants entered any pleas. Wood was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 26. Markley, granted conditional bail, was due to appear at Newport Crown Court.

