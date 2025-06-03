Two men have been jailed after stabbing a 21-year-old in the stomach before smashing a bottle over his head in an alleyway in Gosport.

Officers were called at 5.20pm on Monday, September 16 of last year to reports that a 21-year-old man has been stabbed in the stomach in an alleyway near Thornbrake Road in Gosport.

Two men have been jailed for four-and-a-half years each at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, May 30 following a stabbing in Gosport last year. Pictured: (left to right) Andrew Lewis and Marc Bache | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

The victim had found refuge at a friends home address before being taken to hospital with a stab wound. The police have confirmed that an investigation found that the victim had been confronted by two men in the alleyway with one of them holding a knife to his threat. He then stabbed him in the stomach and the second man then smashed a bottle over his head.

As the suspects left the scene they shouted to a witness ‘it’s nothing personal love’.

As a result of the investigation, 23-year-old Marc Bache, of Brockhurst Road in Gosport was arrested and charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place. He admitted both offences on October 29, 2024.

Andrew Lewis, 34, of South Street in Gosport later also admitted wounding with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Both men appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, May 30 where they were jailed for four-and-a-half years each.

District Commander for Gosport, Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy said: “Our message to criminals in Gosport around serious violence and other criminality has been simple – ‘not in our town’.

“I hope the significant sentences both individuals will now have to serve will help the victim to move forward safe in the knowledge that both men are in prison.”

The police have also confirmed that the victim has since made a full recovery.