Two thieves, one armed with a crowbar, entered Central Convenience Stores in New Road, Swanmore, shortly after an employee arrived.

At roughly 5.15am on Saturday, both men threatened the shop worker and headed behind the counter.

Two men dressed in balaclavas - one carrying a crowbar - stole cigarettes, alcohol, cash, and a CCTV hard drive from Central Convenience Stores in New Road, Swanmore. Picture: Google Street View.

One of them was carrying a 3ft long crowbar, while the other was holding a large fluorescent Hippo bag.

Both of them proceeded to steal cigarettes and alcohol from behind the counter, after threatening the employee with the weapon.

They then went into the head office – taking cash and the CCTV hard drive.

Afterwards, they drive off in a vehicle down New Road.

Hampshire Constabulary said the first man was about 5ft 9in, slim, and had a southern accent. He wore a black balaclava and brown or sand-coloured Nike Air Max 95s.

The second man was about 6ft 2in, slim, and also had a southern accent. He wore an Under Armour black balaclava.’

A police statement said: ‘Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious.

‘Were you in the area? Did you see a car driving down New Road at around the time of the incident?

‘Do you have any private CCTV that covers New Road?

‘Perhaps you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage?’