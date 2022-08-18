News you can trust since 1877
Two people arrested after Marks and Spencer worker in Whiteley is racially abused

POLICE investigating a racial attack at a high-end supermarket have arrested two people.

By Tom Cotterill
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 12:11 pm

The incident took place at the Marks and Spencer store at the Whiteley Shopping Centre on the evening of July 12.

As previously reported, a member of staff was threatened with violence and racially abused.

Marks and Spencer store in Whiteley. Photo: Google

Now, Hampshire police have revealed that they have arrested two people from Fareham.

A spokesman said: ‘As part of our enquiries into the incident, officers have arrested and interviewed two people.

‘A 51-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated common assault and racially or religiously aggravated harassment with fear of violence.

‘A 41-year-old woman, also from Fareham, was arrested on suspicion of using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm, or distress, and racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm, or distress by words or writing.’

Both have been bailed while officers continue their investigation.

