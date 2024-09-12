Two skinny men - one with receding hair and one who was bald - walked out of a sports shop in broad daylight with £280 worth of jogging bottoms and a jumper after making no effort to pay.

Police are hunting these two “skinny” men | Hants police

Police have released an image of two men they are hunting following the incident at JD Sports at the Swan Centre in Eastleigh.

The brazen thefts involved two pairs of The North Face jogging bottoms and one The North Face jumper, valued at £280, being removed from the store without payment. The incident happened between 2.39pm and 2.43pm on Sunday 18 August.

The first man is described as white, aged approximately 30 years who was around 5ft 10ins tall with a skinny build. He had black, slightly receding hair, stubble, and was wearing a blue button-up shirt, black jeans and possibly carrying his own coat.

The second man is described as white, aged between 30 and 35 years who was approximately 6ft 4ins tall with a skinny build. He was bald, possibly with some hair on the sides, had a beard and was wearing black trousers and purple/blue button-up shirt.

“We believe the men in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us,” a police spokesperson said.

“Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.

“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240354514.”