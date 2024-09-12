Engineers that fixed parts of a Royal Navy minehunter after a shocking crash have been honoured for their hard work.

The Marine Engineering Department aboard HMS Chiddingfold have received the Herbert Lott Award for restoring systems aboard the vessel. She was involved in a horror crash off the coast of Bahrain in January which left her sister ship, HMS Bangor, close to sinking.

Engineers aboard HMS Chiddingfold have received an award for their efforts to restore the ship after crashing into HMS Bangor. | Tom Cotterill

The Royal Navy and Royal Marines charity announced the news on social media. “Congratulations to the Marine Engineering Department of HMS Chiddingfold, recipients of the Herbert Lott Award,” they said. “Despite challenging conditions, they restored crucial systems and maintained exceptional operational readiness. A fantastic achievement.”

HMS Chiddinfold reported that their engineering personnel also worked on Hunt-class minehunter HMS Hurworth. “Thanks Royal Navy and Royal Marines charity for the support and for recognising the entire ME department's commitment to returning our ship back to full operational capability,” they said.

As previously reported in The News, national publications said HMS Bangor was left with a gaping hole in the side of the vessel, with damage being sustained to the galley and bedrooms. HMS Bangor, a Portsmouth-based vessel which is usually deployed in the Middle East as part of Operation Kipion, was also damaged in the crash. No personnel were injured.

A Royal Navy investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing. “Suitably qualified and experienced personnel have deployed to the UK Naval Support Facility in Bahrain and are conducting accident investigation and damage assessment work following the collision between HMS Bangor and HMS Chiddingfold,” the force previously said. “It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”