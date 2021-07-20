Two Southsea teenagers arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after boy, 15, stabbed in chest at Southsea Common
TWO teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a boy was stabbed in the chest on Southsea Common.
A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man from Southsea are in police custody after a 15-year-old boy was wounded near Portsmouth Naval Memorial around 9.30pm last night.
The victim was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he is in a serious condition.
Videos posted on social media showed the boy being treated by paramedics at the scene as police arrived - with officers and a cordon still in place today.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance also landed on the common last night.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers were called to the memorial on Clarence Esplanade at 9.30pm to reports that a boy had been stabbed and located a 15-year-old boy with a wound to his chest.
‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything that could assist our enquiries.’
The spokeswoman added: ‘We will have additional officers in the area today carrying out patrols and conducting enquiries. If anyone has any concerns we would encourage them to speak to patrolling officers.’
Anyone with information call 101 quoting reference 44210285922.