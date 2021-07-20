A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man from Southsea are in police custody after a 15-year-old boy was wounded near Portsmouth Naval Memorial around 9.30pm last night.

The victim was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he is in a serious condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at Southsea Common on July 20 after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed near Portsmouth Naval Memorial on July 19. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

Videos posted on social media showed the boy being treated by paramedics at the scene as police arrived - with officers and a cordon still in place today.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance also landed on the common last night.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers were called to the memorial on Clarence Esplanade at 9.30pm to reports that a boy had been stabbed and located a 15-year-old boy with a wound to his chest.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything that could assist our enquiries.’

Police at the naval memorial on Southsea Common after a stabbing on July 19, 2021 Picture Stuart Vaizey.

The spokeswoman added: ‘We will have additional officers in the area today carrying out patrols and conducting enquiries. If anyone has any concerns we would encourage them to speak to patrolling officers.’

SEE ALSO: Police attend serious incident on Southsea Common

Anyone with information call 101 quoting reference 44210285922.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Police at Southsea Common on July 20 after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed near Portsmouth Naval Memorial on July 19. Picture: Stuart Vaizey