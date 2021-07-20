Police seen guarding Southsea Common scene after serious incident
Police have been this morning guarding an area at Southsea Common following a serious incident.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 10:04 am
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 12:47 pm
Officers were last night called to a reported assault. Videos posted on social media show a person being treated by paramedics at Portsmouth Naval Memorial.
This morning police were still at the scene. Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance landed on the common last night.