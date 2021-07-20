Police seen guarding Southsea Common scene after serious incident

Police have been this morning guarding an area at Southsea Common following a serious incident.

By Ben Fishwick
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 10:04 am
Updated Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 12:47 pm

Officers were last night called to a reported assault. Videos posted on social media show a person being treated by paramedics at Portsmouth Naval Memorial.

This morning police were still at the scene. Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police at Southsea Common on July 20 after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed near Portsmouth Naval Memorial on July 19. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance landed on the common last night.

Police at the naval memorial on Southsea Common after a serious incident last night