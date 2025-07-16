Two teenage boys have been arrested after pinching a motorbike and driving it recklessly across playing fields.

Officers recieved multiple calls from distressed locals after two 17-year-old boys were spotted driving a motorbike dangerously on King George V Playing fields, in Cosham, this morning (July 16).

The police have now taken to social media to provide an update saying they attended the playing fields upon receiving the calls at 10.40am, where they recovered the bike, which was stolen.

As a result, the two teenagers, from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of cannabis, and they remain in custody.