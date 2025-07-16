Children are entering shops asking to buy counterfeit cigarettes and vapes, a local trader has told Portsmouth City Council.

Councillors and traders have highlighted the damaging impact of the illegal tobacco and vape trade on the city. During a full council meeting, a co-owner of a newsagents on the High Street told councillors that they are experiencing a 15 to 16 per cent decrease in tobacco sales each quarter, due to being undercut by the illicit market - a decline which could lead to staff having their hours reduced.

They added that "children come to our shop and ask if they can sell them cigarettes and vapes for £5” and when they’re turned away they “tell us to our face that they'll go to the shop around the corner”.

Another local trader spoke about the positive impact of recent shop raids, stating that legitimate shops have seen their turnover double after rogue traders have had their stock seized by Portsmouth Trading Standards.

A large haul of illegal cigarettes, vapes and tobacco products have been found in raids across the North End and Fratton areas of Portsmouth. | Contributed

The statements were made as part of a notice of motion tabled by Labour councillor George Fielding, who acknowledged the efforts of the council’s trading standards team.

This includes a July 2024 raid that resulted in the seizure of £33,000 worth of counterfeit cigarette packs, rolling tobacco, and vapes. He also referenced undercover test purchases in 2023, which revealed disposable vapes being sold to a 15-year-old.

He said: “These figures spotlight a disturbing trend: illegal tobacco and vape products are easily accessible, often to children, and undermine public health and local business.

“Many of the vapes exceed the legal e-liquid capacity and deliver up to 9,000 puffs - they often contain hazardous chemicals and metals.

“A recent study of UK products found that some disposable vapes emit more toxic metals and 19 packs of cigarettes a day - including lead and nickel - posing cancer and neurological risks.”

Cllr Fielding called on the council to, prioritise enforcement against illegal tobacco and vape sales, especially those targeting youth, Improve transparency in complaints and reporting via Trading Standards, and partner with police, the NHS, schools, and other organisations to raise public awareness and launch an information campaign.

Councillor Lee Hunt tabled an amendment, highlighting that Portsmouth Trading Standards had recently received an anti-counterfeiting enforcement award and secured a contract to collate intelligence in support of national trading standards work.

In his maiden speech, Labour councillor Rajah Ghosh, who seconded the motion, said: “The scale of the issue is deeply concerning not just because it undermines public health and fuels organised crime but also because it directly harms our local businesses, many of which are family run.

“We do not know what is in these illegal products - are they safe? And if not what will be the impact on the health of those who buy and use these unregulated or illegal products.

“Let’s work together to protect our communities and uphold that wonderful British value that is the rule of law.”

The motion was unanimously passed, with the amendment subsumed.

Counterfeit tobacco refers to products illegally manufactured, not by legitimate tobacco companies. Reports have found them to contain arsenic, lead, sawdust, weed killer, and even animal faeces.