Two women have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender as police continue to investigate a rape.

The police were called before 8pm on Friday, January 31 to the report of a rape at an address in North Whiteley.

A 23-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of rape, attempted rape, and knowingly/recklessly trespassing on premises to commit a relevant sexual offence. He has since been released on police bail until May 3.

Detectives investigating the rape, in Whiteley have now made two further arrests.

Yesterday (February 4), officers arrested a 43-year-old woman from Curbridge and a 20-year-old woman from Whiteley on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both women have been released on police bail until May 4 while enquiries continue.

Detectives are continuing their enquiries to establish the circumstances of what took place.

Stuart Ross, acting chief inspector, said: “We fully appreciate the concern this will have caused in the community. I want to reassure you that our teams have been working tirelessly since this was first reported to us, and will continue to do so.

“At this time, there is no perceived threat to the wider community and this is believed to be a targeted incident.

“Our officers are out conducting enquiries, please speak with them if you have any concerns or information.

“Finally, we would again ask you to avoid speculation on social media about this investigation. Whilst we understand that people will want to share information, please try to avoid any online speculation, which can damage ongoing investigations, and instead report all information that you have to the police.”

