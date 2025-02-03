A man has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation after a woman was raped.

The police were called just before 8pm on Friday, January 31 following a report that a woman had been raped at a property in the North Whiteley area.

As part of the investigation, a 23-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of rape, attempted rape and knowingly/recklessly trespassing on premises with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Police officers previously arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with this incident but following further enquiries, he has been released from custody with no further action.

Winchester District Commander, Chief Inspector Korine Bishop, said: “We fully appreciate the concern this will have caused in the community.

“I want to reassure you that our teams have been working tirelessly since this was first reported to us, and the investigation is moving at pace.

“Our Operation Amberstone unit, which specialises in rape and serious assault investigations, will continue their work today to establish the circumstances of what happened.

“Officers have been in the area this weekend carrying out their enquiries, and patrols will continue today – please speak to them if you have any concerns or information.

“This is a fast moving investigation, and we will try to keep you updated as and when we are able to.

“Finally, we are aware of speculation on social media regarding this investigation. Whilst we understand that people will want to share information, please try to avoid any online speculation, which can damage ongoing investigations, and instead report all information that you have to the police.”

Detectives are continuing their enquiries to establish the circumstances of what took place.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote the incident number 44250047136. For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.