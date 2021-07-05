East Shore Way, Milton incident. Police on scene. Picture credit Stuart Vaizey

Emergency services were called to East Shore Way in Milton just after 8am yesterday.

Paramedics and police attended the scene, with a cordon remaining in place for much of the day.

Four women were arrested but three of them were taken to hospital for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the women is still being treated and has yet to be taken into custody.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 27-year-old woman from Kent was arrested on suspicion of... causing GBH with intent. She has been released under investigation.

‘A 30-year-old woman from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause GBH. She has been released under investigation.’

A 30-year-old woman from Baffins remains in custody at this time.

Mat Hardy, 22, and Steve Jenson, 21, said it was the ‘biggest thing that’s happened’ at the new estate since it was opened in 2009.

‘There’s been thefts and other stuff but nothing like this,’ Mat said.

‘Police told us not to walk on the road and to stay on the pavement as there was a blood trail.

‘These sorts of incidents seem to be on the rise.’

Steve said: ‘It was pretty major though because police closed the road for seven hours.

‘It’s crazy to have something like this happen so close.’

A woman said she heard a commotion before calling police but did not know any more.

Another added: ‘I just woke up to seeing police everywhere. It’s not what you expect first thing on a Sunday morning.

‘It’s the first time we’ve had anything this bad happen here.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron