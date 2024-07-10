Unhinged man with faeces on trousers opens car door and "crushes" screaming girl

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An unhinged man with faeces on his trousers inexplicably opened a mum’s car door before “crushing” her “screaming” little girl by sitting on her during a “horrific” attack.

The terrifying incident happened when the mum and her five-year-old daughter returned to their car having been in a shop on the High Street, New Milton, around 7.30pm on Saturday June 29.

The mum said she spotted a man unknown to her in a red car “glaring at us through the window” before the parent and child got in their car. Seconds later the menace suddenly opened the child’s door before assaulting her. “We were just about to drive away when this male opened my daughter's car door, threw a large clear sack in at her, then continued to get in the car sitting on top of my five year old daughter crushing her,” she wrote on social media.

“As you can imagine the fear and trauma this has brought to us all is horrific. I was screaming at the top of my voice for someone to help me, and I was screaming at the male to get off her. My daughter was also shaking uncontrollably and screaming ‘get off me’. After what seemed like forever a male encouraged the man to get out of the car. The (attacker) also had faeces on the back of his trousers.

“We drove away calling 999, where we were told that because we drove away ‘to safety’ we had to hang up the phone and call 101. So because I drove my daughter away from a male that just assaulted her this was no longer a priority. However, I’d like to make you all aware that never did any police officer ever attend to this male, nor myself or my traumatised five year old daughter.”

The mum continued: “On the following Wednesday I was called by our police to inform me that this male was taken into custody and will be going to prison for doing something serious to someone else on Wednesday morning. I did eventually get a chance to put my statement in over the phone after being told numerous times that what he did to my daughter was very minor compared to what he did to someone else. Surely this all goes hand in hand, this man is dangerous right?

“Had my 999 call been responded to on Saturday evening rather than ‘being diverted to (being treated as) a shoplifter’ - which was written in their post on Facebook and now deleted, re-uploaded and then having this part removed - then maybe this male wouldn’t have done something serious to someone on Wednesday morning.”

She added: “My daughter was assaulted, and our police did not protect her. She has been failed by the system. If they can’t protect us, then I hope our story makes you more vigilant in our streets where we’re meant to feel safe.”

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of an assault on a young child on High Street, New Milton, at 7.35pm on Saturday 29 June. Thankfully, the child suffered no injury as a result of the incident. Officers have been investigating this report and the available evidence is being reviewed.”