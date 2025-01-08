Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 30s has suffered serious injuries after being hit by an unmarked police car in Portsmouth.

The incident happened on the Eastern Road at around 11.50pm on Tuesday, January 7, where an unmarked grey Volvo police car hit a pedestrian causing a serious hip injury. Police have referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a collision in Portsmouth. This occurred at about 11.50pm last night (January 7) on Eastern Road, opposite the Shell petrol station near the junction with Walton Road.

“The collision involved an unmarked grey Volvo police car and a pedestrian – a man in his 30s – who sustained a serious hip injury. The matter has been referred to the IOPC as is standard procedure in cases like these.”

“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision. In particular there were a white van and black car in the area at the time, the occupants of which may have information which could assist our investigation. Anyone with information or relevant dash cam or CCTV footage should call 101 quoting reference 44250009208.

The police have also advised that information can also be provided via their website.