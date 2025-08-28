Crimes at this year’s Victorious Festival saw a “steep fall” compared with last year’s event with assaults leading the way as the main offence again.

Pictured: Crowds packed onto Southsea Common for Victorious Festival 2025 | Marcin Jedrysiak

Police reported 19 offences at the three-day music extravaganza on Southsea Common from last Friday to Sunday which saw around 80,000 people attend each day.

Five people were arrested at the family-friendly event which police described as having a “low” rate of crime. Assaults led the way as the most prolific offence with nine reports, while there were four thefts and three sexual assaults recorded as the next most common forms of crime.

There were single offences for drug supply, assault on police and public order as concerted efforts to reduce trouble by organisers, Hampshire police, Portsmouth City Council and other partners paid off after a “significant drop” in crime from last year’s event.

Police and stewards were seen on different occasions disarming situations in the crowd and removing individuals without access to areas they were not permitted to be.

The 2024 festival saw a total of 33 offences of which 17 were assaults. The most serious of these came during Becky Hill’s set on the Common Stage which led to four males being arrested for attacking a man in the crowd. No action was taken against them in the end due to a lack of evidence.

Police patrol the festival | Habibur Rahman

Chief Inspector Tracy Scrase, who oversaw the policing of Victorious Festival 2025, said: “We work closely with festival organisers and partner organisations including Portsmouth City Council and other blue light services to ensure that the attendees and local residents enjoy a safe and family friendly event. Levels of crime remained low across this year’s event with our key focuses remaining ensuring vulnerable people are safeguarded and that the event remains a safe space for women and girls, and indeed all festivalgoers.

“Festival staff work hard to identify anything that needs to be raised to us so that we can investigate all reports of criminality. Overall there has been a significant drop in crime reported at the 2025 event, reflecting the ongoing efforts of the festival organisers and partner organisations to create a family friendly event for the whole community to enjoy.

“Our crime figures reflect a steep fall in instances of assault, sexual assault, and drugs offences compared with 2024. The festival team actively collaborates with our officers to ensure attendees know how to report incidents of criminal behaviour and ensure all reported incidents are responded to appropriately. Almost £1,000 worth of drugs were handed in via drugs amnesty bins which will have had a direct positive impact on increasing public safety across the festival site.

“I’d like to thank our officers and staff for their hard work and engagement with the public over the weekend, with their efforts allowing the vast majority of attendees to enjoy a safe and hugely memorable weekend in Portsmouth.”

Drug amnesty bins - predominantly cannabis and Ketamine - saw £962 worth of drugs handed in.