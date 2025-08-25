Watch highlights of Kings of Leon's fantastic set which brought the house down at Victorious

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 25th Aug 2025, 09:54 BST
American superstars Kings of Leon brought this year’s Victorious Festival to an end in a spectacular fashion.

Last night (Sunday, August 24) the group entertained a packed crowd with a set which included all of their most popular songs including "Sex on Fire", "Use Somebody", and "Notion" which the crowd sung with them enthusiastically.

Their performance on a smoke-filled stage was followed by fireworks which rounded off the spectacular three-day festival on Southsea Common.

Watch video highlights from their performance in the video embedded in this story.

For a full round up from the weekend and lots of pictures see our live blog and click here for our picture gallery from Sunday!

