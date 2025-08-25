American superstars Kings of Leon brought this year’s Victorious Festival to an end in a spectacular fashion.

Last night (Sunday, August 24) the group entertained a packed crowd with a set which included all of their most popular songs including " Sex on Fire ", " Use Somebody ", and " Notion " which the crowd sung with them enthusiastically.

Their performance on a smoke-filled stage was followed by fireworks which rounded off the spectacular three-day festival on Southsea Common.

Watch video highlights from their performance in the video embedded in this story.