Activists outside court

“Anti-establishment” activists from The Lawful Enforcement Alliance have been targeting the Winston Churchill Avenue court to carry out citizen arrests on judges and staff over the past two weeks, as previously reported.

The campaigners have been plotting to stage a coup on the court to “expose” council tax fraud against the people of Portsmouth. Confrontational scenes have flared as activists have swarmed to the court - with one man assaulted. Extra security and police have been drafted in to deal with those attempting to hijack the court.

Now a video has been posted on TikTok by Rita Cangialosi from inside the courtroom - a criminal offence under Contempt of Court laws. The video reveals security and police bundling activists out the court as staff head for cover.

One woman being ushered from the court wails: “How can you sleep at night woman with what you’re doing to people? You’re all corrupted. How dare you.”

Another woman, holding aloft a piece of paper, then proceeds towards the bench spouting legalities in a frenzied raised voice towards a court official. She speaks of the magistrates’ court “impersonating a crown authority” and says security guards have been “committed to break the law” by “flaunting” the security laws by not “displaying their badge”.

The angry female protagonist goes on to say people were “deliberately refused access to the public gallery in an attempt to hide your criminal activities”. She then seemingly attempts to make citizen arrests on those present, adding: “You are not free to leave and you are in our care.”

Seconds later, a security guard comes over and asks the agitated female to leave the court as she stubbornly continues to quote laws at those remaining, before adding: “Truth wins.”

A Ministry of Justice (MOJ) spokesperson, responding to last week’s incident, said: “A small number of protestors gathered at Portsmouth Magistrates’ court last week. We were aware of planned action and had contingency measures in place to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Court staff and police responded to an incident which has now been resolved. We take threats to our staff and judiciary incredibly seriously and continue to work with the police to ensure the safety of all court users.”

No citizen arrests were carried out on judges or staff again, the MOJ confirmed. A police spokesman added: “We were at the court in case any assistance was needed, but were not required to escort anybody from court. There was an instance where someone was escorted from court last month, but on neither occasion was an arrest made.”

Meanwhile Rich Hoblyn attended court last Wednesday after saying Winchester City Council were trying to impose council tax on him. He said this was “despite the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) telling me that the transition from Universal Credit to state pension would be seamless” before adding: “It turns out that the council have failed to contact DWP and seem to think that I should do their work for them.”

Writing in an open letter to The News on events of last week, he said: “I attended court on that day like many others. When I arrived at around 1pm I was met outside by two security guards who advised they were only allowing those with summons into court today. This action appeared to be wholly undemocratic and unlawful.

“It is generally known that members of the public are allowed to attend court at all times. Prior to entering court 3 I requested that someone outside the main entrance accompany me as a lay person. His access was refused which again seems unlawful. At no point did the police or security guards provide any documents to support my colleagues' non admittance.

“Whilst inside court 3 I was invited by the judge to take the oath regarding telling the truth in regard to my reason for being there. The judge charmingly refused to hear my concerns about the efficacy of the summons which essentially meant that my truth was not heard.

“To describe those attending court as anti-establishment activists rather misses the point. Those activists have clearly been concerned for some time at the lack of transparency inside the Hampshire councils for some time.

“They have highlighted the way proceedings have been massaged in favour of the councils. In one case on 20 February a member of the public was physically assaulted inside court 3. A video showing this assault circulated on X for around nine hours before it was censored. Over 300,000 viewers saw this video in that time and around 300 X accounts responded favourably towards the bravery of the man.

“The clear and serious claims made by many activists have never been investigated properly by the authorities and it is clear that this week the courts in collusion with the councils in Hampshire prevented any legal challenges being made.

“Democracy, freedom and a fair price for council tax is non-negotiable. I hope your publication prints this letter in full to set the record straight.