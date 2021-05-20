Video captures scale of police response to 'symbolic' Wickham Horse Fair gathering

A video shows the scale of the police presence in Wickham this morning.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 10:52 am
Updated Thursday, 20th May 2021, 12:53 pm

The annual horse fair has been cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

However a large crowd have turned up in the village today with a number of horses.

A video recorded in Wickham shows a number of police officers at the scene – watch it at the top of this article.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Screen grab from the video.

Read More

Read More
Hampshire pubs close their doors as procession arrives for cancelled Wickham Hor...

Earlier road closures were put in place for ‘crowd control’.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary added: ‘The Wickham Horse Fair was cancelled earlier this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

‘Together with our partners we are facilitating a symbolic event that can be safely managed within the space available, and in accordance with the current Health Protection Regulations.

‘We are aware that a number of people, along with vehicles and horses, have arrived outside of the pre-arranged symbolic event. Our officers are on scene and working with our partners to manage this.’

We have a reporter down at the scene and you can follow all the latest updates in our live blog here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.