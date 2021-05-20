Video captures scale of police response to 'symbolic' Wickham Horse Fair gathering

The annual horse fair has been cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

However a large crowd have turned up in the village today with a number of horses.

A video recorded in Wickham shows a number of police officers at the scene – watch it at the top of this article.

Screen grab from the video.

Earlier road closures were put in place for ‘crowd control’.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary added: ‘The Wickham Horse Fair was cancelled earlier this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

‘Together with our partners we are facilitating a symbolic event that can be safely managed within the space available, and in accordance with the current Health Protection Regulations.

‘We are aware that a number of people, along with vehicles and horses, have arrived outside of the pre-arranged symbolic event. Our officers are on scene and working with our partners to manage this.’

