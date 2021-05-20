Video captures scale of police response to 'symbolic' Wickham Horse Fair gathering
A video shows the scale of the police presence in Wickham this morning.
The annual horse fair has been cancelled due to Covid restrictions.
However a large crowd have turned up in the village today with a number of horses.
A video recorded in Wickham shows a number of police officers at the scene – watch it at the top of this article.
Read More
Earlier road closures were put in place for ‘crowd control’.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary added: ‘The Wickham Horse Fair was cancelled earlier this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.
‘Together with our partners we are facilitating a symbolic event that can be safely managed within the space available, and in accordance with the current Health Protection Regulations.
‘We are aware that a number of people, along with vehicles and horses, have arrived outside of the pre-arranged symbolic event. Our officers are on scene and working with our partners to manage this.’
We have a reporter down at the scene and you can follow all the latest updates in our live blog here.