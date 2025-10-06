Crimestoppers is urging rural communities to contact them in an attempt to disrupt “victimless crime” involving farming machinery theft.

The independent charity is today (October 6) calling on people to come forward and report information anonymously to stop crime gangs from stealing valuable farm machinery and equipment.

These types of theft significantly impact the livelihood of farmers who depend on the use of their expensive machinery.

Beth Simpson, regional manager for Crimestoppers South Central West, said:“Rural theft is not a victimless crime. It’s part of a wider chain that often funds serious offences like drug dealing and even human trafficking.

“Crime gangs scout rural areas, looking for opportunities to steal valuable machinery. We can all play a vital part in disrupting these activities by staying alert, protecting equipment, and sharing what they know. Even the smallest piece of information can make a difference”.

“We urge those working in and around Hampshire’s docks to remain vigilant and to contact Crimestoppers with any suspicions – your information could be vital in breaking those supply lines.”

Crimestoppers is asking local communities to be alert to the signs of suspicious activity, including:

Unknown vehicles seen late at night or near farms or fields

Strangers scouting or asking unusual questions around rural properties

Drones flying over farmland without clear purpose

Farmers are also being advised to keep logs of all equipment, with the make, model and serial numbers noted, as well as fitting GPS.

You can report information 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website crimestoppers-uk.org .