A “devastated” Gosport dad denied helping his “upset” murdering son and said handing him into police was the worst thing he has ever had to do in his life.

Keyes Road murder scene and knife used for killing | Hants Police

Peter West, 43, of Fisgard Road, told jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court how he was helping police when taking his son Tommy West, 18, into custody after he murdered Levi Kent, 22. The dad told the court he feared his son would abscond if he was not allowed to say his farewells to people first.

Tommy West, 18, has admitted murder, robbery and possession of a blade following the frenzied cocaine robbery on Levi. Tommy’s half brother Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close, Gosport, denies murder and possession of a blade but has admitted robbery. He declined to give evidence on Tuesday morning.

The court previously heard how Levi was repeatedly stabbed by Tommy West after being lured to shops behind Nobes Avenue after 2am on November 24 having refused to defer payment on a deal. The victim was knifed in his Vauxhall Corsa before attempting to escape and crashing his car into a wall and garages. Levi was then chased into Keyes Road before he was set upon again.

After spending several hours hiding out with friends and smoking crack cocaine, the West brothers met with Peter West and his step-dad Michael Figgins to be picked up near Harbour Tower where they had been at friend Liam Savage’s address.

Aiden West and friend Liam Savage (wearing cap) on CCTV in a lift in Harbour Tower after the murder of Levi Kent

Peter West, giving evidence, told the court how his biological son Tommy West was “shut down” and “upset” when he was collected in Figgins’ car - and only wanted to say his goodbyes before handing himself in. “Tommy was very clear he wanted to say goodbye to friends and his dog. It was the only thing he said,” Peter West said. “He was not speaking. He was white and not responding to me very well.”

The first stop was to Tommy West’s best friend Rowan Ballard’s house where the murderer was wearing a red Adidas top upon entering the address but then left the piece of clothing at the address when he left. Asked by his defence barrister James Caldwell why he did not take Tommy West straight to police before going to Mr Ballard’s address, Peter West said: “I believe if I hadn’t allowed him to do that (visit people) then getting him into custody wouldn’t have been straightforward.

“I believe he wouldn’t have been as compliant if he wasn’t allowed to see his friends and dog.” He added: “I was devastated and I wasn’t thinking straight. I was trying to do the best I could.”

Peter West told jurors he was surprised when Aiden West appeared with Tommy West near Harbour Tower to be picked up. The court previously heard Peter West, who is not Aiden’s father, “hated” his former step-son. The pair were then involved in a bust-up after visiting Mr Ballard’s address which resulted in Aiden West storming off.

Levi Kent, 22, of Gosport, died form his injuries after police found him seriously assaulted in Keyes Road, Bridgemary, on November 24. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Sarah Standing.

Peter West broke down in tears as he recalled Aiden West telling him: “I’m not the one who goes around stabbing people.” Peter West then told the court: “I got really upset and reacted disproportionately and angrily. I said, ‘Get out of the car now’.”

Asked why he reacted like that by Mr Caldwell, Peter West replied: “I didn’t want it (the murder) to just be Tommy to be honest.”

Questioned if he helped conceal evidence after Tommy West changed out of the red Adidas top after visiting Mr Ballard’s house, Peter West said he played “no part”, adding: “I wasn’t paying attention to what he was wearing. I picked my son up with the intention of handing him into the police station.”

After arriving at Portsmouth’s Eastern police station around 5pm, Peter West said: “Taking him there was the ******* thing I ever had to do in my life.” He told the court how he tried to help police find Aiden West by telling them where he believed he was. Peter West added: “I believe I was helping (police).”

Peter West is charged with two counts of assisting an offender along with Figgins, 64, of St Ann's Crescent.

Other people in the case include the brothers’ mother Joanne West, 45, of no fixed address, who has admitted two counts of assisting an offender. Liam Savage, 37, of Trinity Green in Gosport, has also admitted two counts of assisting an offender.

Sarah Flynn, 36, of James Close in Gosport, was charged with two counts of assisting an offender.