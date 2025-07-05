WATCH: Violent scenes erupt along Southsea seafront at anti-migrant protest
Anti and pro-migrant supporters have reportedly been involved in violent clashes with each other as police have been forced to “dive in” to keep the peace.
Extra police resources have been deployed to unnerving scenes that have spiralled out of control amid claims officers have been punched during melees by South Parade Pier and further along South Parade and other nearby roads. The protest started at Canoe Lake.
Police have deployed CS gas in a desperate attempt to restore order as angry protesters continue to clash. One campaigner was spotted with a “badly bleeding hand” after being knocked to the ground by rivals before being taken off in an ambulance. Several others have also been floored during the violent altercations.
An eyewitness said: “Both sides were shouting and being aggressive at each other. There was a lot of tension.”
A witness on social media said: “What is going down on the seafront? I was just going by the pier and a crowd of people were opposite, swearing, shouting and then started punching and laying into the police.
“I had to move past quickly as the police dived in but people were acting like absolute animals and thought it was funny. Really shameful when there are kids around. Loads of police cars zoomed past us in that general direction. I hope the officers involved are not injured.”
Police have so far confirmed one person has been arrested and one person has been injured during the fast-moving incident.
District Commander Superintendent Paul Markham said: “Our priority is public safety and we are working closely with the organisers of the protest, as well as local partners, to maintain this and minimise disruption to the local community, as well as prevent crime and disorder.
“Everyone has the right to free speech and peaceful protest which must be respected. However, officers will take necessary action against anyone who chooses to act outside the law.
“Policing protests requires us to balance the rights of those peacefully protesting and the rights of others to go about their lives without being subject to unacceptable disruption, whilst keeping the public safe.”