Teenage motorbike rider dies in crash with car on Portsdown Hill
Officers were called to James Callaghan Drive at around 11pm yesterday, 4 July, after a yellow Kawasaki motorbike was in collision with a grey Vauxhall Insignia.
The rider of the motorbike, a 17-year-old boy from Southampton, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
“Officers are conducting a number of enquiries but are asking the public for any help that may assist our investigation,” police said. “Were you on the road at the time? Perhaps you saw either vehicle in the run up to the collision? Do you have dash cam or CCTV footage?”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44250297331, or submit information here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.