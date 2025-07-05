Breaking

Teenage motorbike rider dies in crash with car on Portsdown Hill

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Jul 2025, 13:57 BST
A teenage motorbike rider died after a crash with a car last night on Portsdown Hill.

James Callaghan Driveplaceholder image
James Callaghan Drive

Officers were called to James Callaghan Drive at around 11pm yesterday, 4 July, after a yellow Kawasaki motorbike was in collision with a grey Vauxhall Insignia.

The rider of the motorbike, a 17-year-old boy from Southampton, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

“Officers are conducting a number of enquiries but are asking the public for any help that may assist our investigation,” police said. “Were you on the road at the time? Perhaps you saw either vehicle in the run up to the collision? Do you have dash cam or CCTV footage?”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44250297331, or submit information here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

